'It Was A Challenge: 'Counting On' Alum Jinger Duggar Reveals She Didn't Know What Reality Television Was When Show Started

The series was later rebranded as Counting On and ran from 2015 through 2021. However, the follow-up show was cancelled as well after Josh was arrested in April 2021. Later that year, he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. He is currently serving out a 12 and a half year sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Following the show's cancellation, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy, addressed the situation in a joint statement.

"We are grateful for TLC for giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness to the Vuolo family," they wrote at the time. "We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter of our lives."