Jinger Duggar's New Children's Book Slammed As 'Tone Deaf' & 'Racist'
Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo wrote a children's book together to encourage kids to "let their light shine," but fans weren't impressed with how the Counting On couple handled certain topics.
The short picture book features an array of characters who model the biblical "fruits of the spirit", including "love, joy, patience, peace, and more" in their day-to-day life.
"We wrote 'You Can Shine So Bright!' because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!" Jinger wrote via Instagram, announcing the book's release.
"He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world," she continued. "We hope this little book engages your kids with the stories and illustrations and encourages them to want to know Jesus and the love he gives!!!"
However, fans who read the story took issue with how the couple portrayed several of the characters, including a Black child — who stole a balloon — and a child in a wheelchair.
"Why did the little Black girl have all the negative emotions attached to her ?? Not a good look," one user replied, adding, "Book had tons of racial undertones in it."
"Deeply disappointed that you choose to use the one person of color to be the thief not the perfect white girl," a second commenter complained. "Given the social dynamics at play in 2022. I felt this was so tone-deaf to the real issues POC deal with on a regular basis."
"In addition to the racial undertones, the 'God loves you, too' to the little boy in the wheelchair....seriously?" a third user chimed in to agree with the others. "Y'all need to re-think this book...it is tone deaf at the least! Sorry, thumbs down on this one."
Jinger and Jeremy have yet to respond to the negative comments.