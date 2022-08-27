Jinger Duggar's New Children's Book Slammed As 'Tone Deaf' & 'Racist'

"We wrote 'You Can Shine So Bright!' because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!" Jinger wrote via Instagram, announcing the book's release.

"He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world," she continued. "We hope this little book engages your kids with the stories and illustrations and encourages them to want to know Jesus and the love he gives!!!"