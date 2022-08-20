Jessa Duggar Slammed For Embarrassing Spelling Error While Talking About Homeschooling Her Children

The backlash continues. Fans took to the Internet to slam Jessa Seewald (neé Duggar) for making an embarrassing spelling error while sharing a video that talked about her homeschooling routine.

Like many members of her bustling family, the mom-of-four — who shares 6-year-old Spurgeon, 5-year-old Henry, 3-year-old Ivy and 1-year-old Fern with Ben Seewald — opted against sending her children to public school and is responsible for all of their schooling at home.