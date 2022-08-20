Jessa Duggar Slammed For Embarrassing Spelling Error While Talking About Homeschooling Her Children
The backlash continues. Fans took to the Internet to slam Jessa Seewald (neé Duggar) for making an embarrassing spelling error while sharing a video that talked about her homeschooling routine.
Like many members of her bustling family, the mom-of-four — who shares 6-year-old Spurgeon, 5-year-old Henry, 3-year-old Ivy and 1-year-old Fern with Ben Seewald — opted against sending her children to public school and is responsible for all of their schooling at home.
"Several times a week we allow the kids to play school games... and the boys love it," Jessa said at one point in the video, showing her two oldest, Spurgeon and Henry, using a phone app to play educational games.
"The wonderful thing about this is that they're having fun, but they're also learning," she added.
However, it was the Counting On alum's caption that set the Internet ablaze.
"We've been soaking up the last few weeks of summer, but we're back with an life update and new video!" Jessa captioned the vlog, prompting an array of social media users to point out her grammatical error.
"'AN life?' The ignorance..." one Reddit user wrote, with another replying, "Thought the same thing soon as I tried reading that..."
"Oh dear, her sotdrt is showing," another chimed in, referring to homeschooling by the acronym "School of the Dining Room Table."
Jessa has been the subject of constant social media backlash, from fans questioning her parenting decisions to the cleanliness of her home. As OK! previously reported, followers were left stunned when baby Fern was spotted playing with what appeared to be an actual pair of handcuffs in one of the family's recent life update videos.
The 19 Kids and Counting star was in the middle of explaining some of their family's birthday traditions when the 1-year-old could be seen grabbing and shaking the cuffs before Jessa quickly took them away from her.
"Did anyone notice the handcuffs at the beginning of the video?" one commenter wrote, with another adding, "Jessa probably didn't put them away."