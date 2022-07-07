Is there a new Duggar family show in the works? Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo continue to spark rumors they are filming a reality series based on their bustling lives after being spotted several times seemingly wearing microphones while running errands.

Eagle-eyed fans have been on the lookout for clues in the couple's social media snaps weeks, and now the lovebirds seemed to further tease fans with an Instagram post hinting at their latest endeavor.