Back In The Limelight? Jinger Duggar & Husband Jeremy Vuolo Spark Rumors They're Filming A 'Counting On' Spinoff
Is there a new Duggar family show in the works? Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo continue to spark rumors they are filming a reality series based on their bustling lives after being spotted several times seemingly wearing microphones while running errands.
Eagle-eyed fans have been on the lookout for clues in the couple's social media snaps weeks, and now the lovebirds seemed to further tease fans with an Instagram post hinting at their latest endeavor.
"New project! Coming 7.7.22," Jinger captioned a video featuring several clips of herself and Jeremy living life, from posing in a shoe store to laughing outdoors near what looked suspiciously like film trailers. Other shots included more snaps of a clothing store, Jeremy playing sports at a gym and catching a fish while out on a boat.
Fans on Instagram and Reddit were quick to throw in their two cents on what this mysterious new project could be, but they seemed split on whether they were promoting a new business or teasing a potential television series.
"Looks cool. Just can't tell if new product line or a show?" one Instagram user wrote, while a second added, "So is this a new promotional thing to sell items? Because that didn't work out so well before and still has a lot of people upset."
However, Reddit users seemed excited for a new show starring the Counting On alums.
"Jinger and Jerm's new project: New reality show and rebrand?!" one fan commented. Another wrote, "Hey if it’s a new show, at least [Jim] Bob can’t take from the profits."
Rumors that the couple may have a new show in the works started last month when Jinger was seen shopping at a thrift store while wearing what looked like a microphone, sparking argument on whether it was a mic wire or a crossbody bag with a unique, metallic strap.
Jinger has been in the public eye from a young age. Her family's reality show journey began with 17 Kids and Counting and ended with TLC's Counting On. While the popular series barely survived Josh Duggar's 2015 child molestation scandal in which two of his sisters came forward as victims, it was swiftly cancelled in 2021 amid the disgraced father-of-seven's child pornography allegations.