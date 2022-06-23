ONLYFANS MODEL KARLIE BROOKS CLAIMS SHE WAS PAID 'A GENEROUS AMOUNT' BY DISGRACED STAR JOSH DUGGAR TO DRESS UP LIKE A CHILD DURING SEX

The 34-year-old — who was ordained as a pastor back in 2016 — also explained it would be a "miscarriage of justice for a guilty criminal to be let back into the public."

"Josh can be forgiven, but that in no way erases the demand for his crimes to be punished," he noted in the video. "Forgiveness never means that temporal consequences disappear."

"My brother-in-law will one day stand before the [judgment] of Christ and have to give account for his actions – and I fear for him," Jeremy said in the lengthy sermon. "If you take advantage of the vulnerable for your gain, you should be terrified."