Inside Josh Duggar's New Life In Texas Prison: 23 Cent Per Hour Job & 15 Minute Phone Calls To The Outside World

Josh Duggar is learning to navigate his new life behind bars at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas where will soon be issued a job and earn points to use towards visits.

The Counting On alum was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to the prison where he will be spending the next 12 years of his life on Monday, June 27, just over six months after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography last December.