Jill Duggar Gushes She's 'So Proud' After Sister Jinger Opened Up On The Harsh Truths Of Their Family's 'Cult-Like' Religious Beliefs

"I am so proud of her. Jing, I'm so proud of you and Jer," Jill addressed her sister and brother-in-law, former soccer star Jeremy Vuolo, in a recent social media post. "I know that this journey probably was not easy for you guys. So, I'm just proud of your bravery and just continue speaking truth."

As OK! previously reported, Jinger revealed that "fear" was a "huge" part of her childhood — specifically, due to the Duggars family's cult-like religious beliefs inspired by the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).