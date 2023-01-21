Jill Duggar Gushes She's 'So Proud' After Sister Jinger Opened Up On The Harsh Truths Of Their Family's 'Cult-Like' Religious Beliefs
As the bombshell release of Jinger Vuolo's (neé Duggar) memoir approaches, Jill Duggar Dillard revealed how "proud" she was of her younger sister for not being afraid to speak out about her "crippling anxiety" she experienced stemming from their strict, religious upbringing.
"I am so proud of her. Jing, I'm so proud of you and Jer," Jill addressed her sister and brother-in-law, former soccer star Jeremy Vuolo, in a recent social media post. "I know that this journey probably was not easy for you guys. So, I'm just proud of your bravery and just continue speaking truth."
As OK! previously reported, Jinger revealed that "fear" was a "huge" part of her childhood — specifically, due to the Duggars family's cult-like religious beliefs inspired by the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).
"[Gothard's] teachings in a nutshell are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, 'I don't know what God expects of me,'" Jinger confessed in an interview. "The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world."
The mother-of-two — she has 4-year-old Felicity and 2-year-old Evangeline with her husband — claimed she constantly worried she might be "killed in a car accident" because she wasn't sure if God had wanted her to "stay home and read my Bible" instead of going out.
IBLP is a non-denominational Christian group that was founded by controversial figure Bill Gothard in 1961. The teachings stress the importance of "purity" before marriage, a man's place as leader in the home, and the negative effects of dancing and listening to certain types of music.
Meanwhile, as OK! previously reported, Duggar family parents Jim Bob and Michelle "aren’t thrilled" by the possibilities of what else could be revealed in Jinger's upcoming autobiography.
"They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles," a source spilled at the time.
Jinger's book, Becoming Free Indeed, is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 31.