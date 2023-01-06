Melissa Rivers Reveals 'The Most Meaningful' Guest She's Had On Her Podcast — And Who Has Surprised Her!

In the future, Melissa hopes to nab some stellar stars, including Brad Pitt and George Clooney. "We talk about looking for people who are in movies and TV shows or have done something really interesting lately. That's always when I feel like they have the most to say, so it keeps it interesting. I also think I would have a blast with Lizzo!" she dishes.

She shares, "We just started recording some for the new year. I enjoy having people that are a breakout on a new show or don't know that much. They are less jaded, which makes the conversation for more fun. I always felt like there were conversations that needed to be had, like when you talk to your friends. I always look at my group text, which is how the podcast got its name. We talk about everything from super serious to super silly and everything in between. I am like, 'Well, doesn't it feel like everyone's kind of doing that?' Everyone is in one talking about fun and serious stuff, and it all goes flying around."