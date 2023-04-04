Joanna Gaines, Christine Quinn & More: New Research Reveals The Highest Earning Real Estate & Home Improvement TV Stars

From Joanna Gaines to Christine Quinn, it's safe to say these reality stars are making a lot of money in the real estate world.

According to new research, conducted by real estate experts Agent Advice, they "examined the social media profiles of every TV personality from a real estate or home improvement show and used the Influencer Marketing Calculator to establish which star has the most influential social media presence and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post," the press release states.