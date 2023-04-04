Joanna Gaines, Christine Quinn & More: New Research Reveals The Highest Earning Real Estate & Home Improvement TV Stars
From Joanna Gaines to Christine Quinn, it's safe to say these reality stars are making a lot of money in the real estate world.
According to new research, conducted by real estate experts Agent Advice, they "examined the social media profiles of every TV personality from a real estate or home improvement show and used the Influencer Marketing Calculator to establish which star has the most influential social media presence and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post," the press release states.
So, who makes the most money as a real estate and home improvement TV star? Gaines comes in first place, which is no surprise since her role in show Fixer Upper drew in millions of viewers over the years. In the series, people got to know Joanna and her husband, Chip, as they renovated homes in Waco, Texas. The mom-of-four also earns around $45,329 per sponsored post on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Chip came in second, and he could make around $17,126 per sponsored post on Instagram.
Despite leaving Selling Sunset, Quinn is the third highest-earning real estate TV star. She could earn up to $13,854 for a single sponsored post on Instagram.
Quinn's archenemy Chrishell Stause came in fourth place, and she could collect up to $12,083 per sponsored pose on Instagram.
Heather Rae Young, who also appears on Selling Sunset, came in at No. 5, and she could earn an estimated $10,151 per sponsored Instagram post.
Jonathan Scott is the sixth highest-earning star as one-half of the Property Brothers. Following closely behind is his brother, Drew Scott, who came in seventh.
Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan came in eighth and nine place, respectively, while Christina in the Country star Christina Hall got tenth place.
“Ranging from real estate agents, remodelers, investors, and interior designers, many popular TV show hosts have become celebrities in their own right and have been able to develop huge followings on social media," Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice said of the study. “Real estate has always been a hot topic. These findings highlight the success and popularity of real estate and home development TV shows, with many hosts able to live comfortably on income from social media alone.”