Throwing Shade? Christina Hall Praises 'Family Values Of The People' In Tennessee After Ant Anstead Drama

Jan. 11 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Ready for a fresh start. Christina Hall is ready to leave her past two failed marriages and public drama behind her, turning the page to the next chapter of her life with husband Josh Hall.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2022, already have their future laid out, starting with the new vacation home they purchased in Tennessee.

"It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to," said Hall during a new interview, published Wednesday, January 11.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HALL REVEALS MEASURES SHE'S TAKING TO STAY 'STRONG & HEALTHY' AFTER LEAD POISONING

The HGTV star currently has her primary residence in Newport Beach, Calif., but makes regular trips to Nashville.

Noting that she's "been in California my whole life," Hall pointed out of the new estate: "this was truly a fresh start."

Following Hall's public marriages and divorces with first husband Tarek El Moussa — with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — and Ant Anstead, dad to her 3-year-old son, Hudson, it's no wonder the blonde babe is ready to get out of town.

As she continued to gush over her upcoming happy years away from life in California, Hall added of the people in Tennessee, "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

The confession may have been a subtle jab at her second husband after their private family matters were plastered all over the headlines amid their custody battle over Hudson.

As OK! reported, Anstead wanted full custody of their son after they split, claiming that his mother was exploiting Hudson on social media for personal gain. He insisted in court documents at the time that kids "involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."

A furious Hall fired back at her ex, declaring, "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film."

ANT ANSTEAD ENJOYS PIZZA NIGHT WITH SON HUDSON WHILE EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HALL DEALS WITH MERCURY POISONING

Given that Anstead was using her social media against her, as Hall claimed, she agreed to no longer show Hudson on her account.

The coparents reached a custody agreement in December 2022.

People conducted the interview with Hall.

