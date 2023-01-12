Throwing Shade? Christina Hall Praises 'Family Values Of The People' In Tennessee After Ant Anstead Drama

"It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to," said Hall during a new interview, published Wednesday, January 11.

The HGTV star currently has her primary residence in Newport Beach, Calif., but makes regular trips to Nashville.

Noting that she's "been in California my whole life," Hall pointed out of the new estate: "this was truly a fresh start."