Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein's Dramatic Transformation: A Look at Her Extreme Plastic Surgery Journey
1998
In 1998, Jocelyn Wildenstein attended the NightLIFE Award, during which she received recognition from the award-giving body.
Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair that year, she attributed her high cheekbones and cat-like features to genetics from her Swiss grandmother. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Alec Wildenstein, countered her statement as he said she was "rearranging her face like a piece of furniture."
After Jocelyn and Alec divorced in 1997, she was awarded $2.5 billion, on top of the additional $100 million annually for 13 years.
2000
The Swiss socialite rocked her all-black outfit at the CFDA's Fashion Week in New York.
2006
Jocelyn supported her much younger fiancé, Lloyd Klein, when he expanded his business in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2006.
Around this time, she began showing more obvious signs of changes in her physical appearance.
2008
The 84-year-old, known for her cat-like appearance, attended an event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2013
Jocelyn posed for the cameras as she left Boa Steakhouse with Lloyd.
Five years later, Lloyd told the DailyMailTV he did not understand "the Catwoman thing" because "Jocelyn always looked like that."
"She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today," said the fashion designer.
Jocelyn also directly denied the plastic surgery rumors, stating, "No, especially when we look back at my pictures — I think of course I am maybe more beautiful [back then]. When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks or same nose. I think I was more pretty."
2022
In 2022, Jocelyn watched Fendi's show during the New York Fashion Week. She donned a black outfit that highlighted her blonde curls.
2023
The Catwoman spent time with Lloyd as she reconnected with her friends at The Setai restaurant.
In February 2023, she surprised her followers when she posted a photo of herself from her teenage years, appearing unrecognizable.
"#tbt that's me #jocelynwildenstein at ballet classes in Switzerland at 15 years old — so maybe you should stop speculating on my image! Press stop! Stop please and stop photoshopping my images because you are all wrong," she originally captioned the post.
She also talked about her potential documentary series, adding, "Stop posting fake images of me. You will be able to watch the true image of me very soon on screen."
Jocelyn later simplified the caption and turned off the comments.
2024
Jocelyn showed off her massive yellow diamond ring during a romantic dinner with her 57-year-old toyboy in Paris.