Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein's Dramatic Transformation: A Look at Her Extreme Plastic Surgery Journey

In 1998, Jocelyn Wildenstein attended the NightLIFE Award, during which she received recognition from the award-giving body.

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair that year, she attributed her high cheekbones and cat-like features to genetics from her Swiss grandmother. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Alec Wildenstein, countered her statement as he said she was "rearranging her face like a piece of furniture."

After Jocelyn and Alec divorced in 1997, she was awarded $2.5 billion, on top of the additional $100 million annually for 13 years.