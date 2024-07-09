Divorce Court Confidential! 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces — From Bill and Melinda Gates to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and More
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
Experts at EvenBetGaming conducted a study to analyze and determine the most expensive divorces in history. They also found the shortest marriage among the former couples.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage takes first place with a $76 billion settlement bill. It is worth $87.6 billion when inflation is taken into account.
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos
Standing second place on EvenBetGaming's list is Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos' 2019 divorce, with $38 billion — now $45.3 billion — in settlements.
MacKenzie also appears on the list as the richest woman with a $40.6 billion net worth.
Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein
In 1999, Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein called it quits and divorced after 21 years of marriage.
According to EvenBetGaming's study, their divorce settlement is worth $7 billion if inflation is considered.
Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann
Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann settled their $1.7 billion divorce — $3.1 billion if adjusted for inflation — in 1999.
The amount makes it the fourth most expensive celebrity divorce on EvenBetGaming's study.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's high-profile divorce is fifth on the list of the most expensive divorces, with $2.8 billion settlements.
EvenBetGaming's study notes that the pair's six-year marriage is the shortest on the list. It also shows that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is the only woman who is richer than her ex-husband.
Adnan Khashoggi and Soraya Khashoggi
Adnan Khashoggi and Soraya Khashoggi's 1980 divorce ranks sixth, with their settlement reaching $2.8 billion.
Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Ecclestone
With $2.4 billion worth of divorce settlement, Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Ecclestone's separation ranks seventh on the most expensive celebrity divorces list.
Bill Gross and Sue Gross
After 32 years of marriage, Bill Gross and Sue Gross filed for divorce. Their $1.6 billion settlements puts them in eighth place.
Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn
Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn's divorce, with $1.4 billion in settlements, places them ninth on the list.
Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall
Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall's 2012 divorce completes the list of the most expensive divorces with $1.3 billion in settlements.