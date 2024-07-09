OK Magazine
Divorce Court Confidential! 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces — From Bill and Melinda Gates to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and More

most expensive celebrity divorces
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

bill gates and melinda gates
Source: MEGA

Experts at EvenBetGaming conducted a study to analyze and determine the most expensive divorces in history. They also found the shortest marriage among the former couples.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage takes first place with a $76 billion settlement bill. It is worth $87.6 billion when inflation is taken into account.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos

jeff bezos and mackenzie bezos
Source: MEGA

Standing second place on EvenBetGaming's list is Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos' 2019 divorce, with $38 billion — now $45.3 billion — in settlements.

MacKenzie also appears on the list as the richest woman with a $40.6 billion net worth.

Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

alec wildenstein and jocelyn wildenstein
Source: MEGA

In 1999, Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein called it quits and divorced after 21 years of marriage.

According to EvenBetGaming's study, their divorce settlement is worth $7 billion if inflation is considered.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann

rupert murdoch and anna murdoch mann
Source: MEGA

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann settled their $1.7 billion divorce — $3.1 billion if adjusted for inflation — in 1999.

The amount makes it the fourth most expensive celebrity divorce on EvenBetGaming's study.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

kanye west and kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's high-profile divorce is fifth on the list of the most expensive divorces, with $2.8 billion settlements.

EvenBetGaming's study notes that the pair's six-year marriage is the shortest on the list. It also shows that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is the only woman who is richer than her ex-husband.

Adnan Khashoggi and Soraya Khashoggi

adnan khashoggi and soraya khashoggi
Source: MEGA

Adnan Khashoggi and Soraya Khashoggi's 1980 divorce ranks sixth, with their settlement reaching $2.8 billion.

Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Ecclestone

bernie ecclestone and slavica ecclestone
Source: MEGA

With $2.4 billion worth of divorce settlement, Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Ecclestone's separation ranks seventh on the most expensive celebrity divorces list.

Bill Gross and Sue Gross

bill gross and sue gross
Source: Jack Finnigan on Unsplash

After 32 years of marriage, Bill Gross and Sue Gross filed for divorce. Their $1.6 billion settlements puts them in eighth place.

Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn

steve wynn and elaine wynn
Source: MEGA

Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn's divorce, with $1.4 billion in settlements, places them ninth on the list.

Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall

harold hamm and sue ann arnall
Source: MEGA

Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall's 2012 divorce completes the list of the most expensive divorces with $1.3 billion in settlements.

