Jocelyn 'Catwoman' Wildenstein, 84, Shows Off Tweaked Face During Dinner Date With Fiancé Lloyd Klein, 57: Photos
Jocelyn Wildenstein, who's better known as "Catwoman" for her surgically enhanced feline-like facial features, stepped out for a rare date night in Paris with her fiancé on Tuesday, October 8.
The socialite and Lloyd Klein gussied up to dine with friends at Maxim's de Paris restaurant.
In photos obtained by OK!, Wildenstein, 84, donned a sheer black top that featured a gold cheetah print, black leather pants and a brown-black fur puffer coat. The star accessorized with a black and gold chain purse and black open-toed heels.
Wildenstein, who was in the city for Paris Fashion Week last month, styled her blonde locks in glamorous waves.
Klein stood out in a black suit jacket, white shirt, black bow tie and dark slacks.
The couple posed for a few paparazzi pictures, and they were also seen holding hands in a few candid snaps.
Wildenstein's face appeared a bit different than it has in recent outings, though she hasn't commented on if she's had any procedures lately.
The star's unique physical transformation began sometime in the late '70s, when she and her ex-husband, the late Alec Wildenstein, both got eye lifts.
However, the surgery led to Jocelyn getting hooked on changing up her look.
"She was crazy," her former spouse told Vanity Fair years ago. "I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen."
However, the Switzerland native claimed she underwent her first facelift because Alec "hates to be with old people."
Nonetheless, she confessed, "He never pushed me ... No, he all the time told me that I look very young. Until the day you don’t look young enough!"
While she once noted that "the lynx has perfect eyes," she claimed her feline look is hereditary.
"If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes — cat eyes — and high cheekbones," she reasoned.
By 1999, the pair — who welcomed two children together — ended their marriage after 21 years.
According to EvenBetGaming's study, their divorce settlement is one of the most expensive, as it's worth $7 billion if considering inflation. The billionaire businessman went on to marry Liouba Stoupakova in 2000, but he died from cancer in 2008 at age 67.
Jocelyn and Lloyd became engaged in 2017, but things haven't always been smooth sailing, as one year prior, she was arrested for slashing her partner with a pair of scissors.