Inside Jodie Sweetin & Mescal Wasilewski's Intimate Wedding In Malibu

Happily ever after! Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski tied the knot on Saturday, July 30, in Malibu, Calif., and it looked magical.

The Full House alum was surrounded by some of her old castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure. Sweetin's two daughters, Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, were also there to celebrate the big milestone.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," the 40-year-old, who got engaged in January, said. "And I couldn't be more grateful."