Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce From Husband Joshua Jackson After More Than 3 Years of Marriage
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have called it quits.
According to sources close to the former pair, the White Noise actress, 37, filed to end her marriage of over three years to the Dawson's Creek star, 45, in a Los Angeles Superior Court.
The couple wed in December 2019 and share a daughter together, Janie, who was born in 2020. The proud parents have kept the majority of their little girl's life out of the public eye.
Known for their lavish PDA, the end of their romance may come as a shock as Turner-Smith and Jackson never shied away from an opportunity to gush over each other. "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," the mother-of-one said in a 2021 interview about her spouse. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."
"We high five each other all the time about how great we chose," she added. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.’”
The former teen star also had lovely words to say about his wife. "It was sealed with a kiss that night and then we didn't leave each other's sides for, well, three years now," he recalled in a recent interview about the beginning of their love story.
The ex-duo were also united on how they wanted to raise their child, specifically how they did not want their kids to call the United States home. "The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here. I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school," Turner-Smith explained in an interview before giving birth, noting how prejudice affected her relationship with her partner.
"There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the Black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The model revealed that she had no intention of returning to her native England but was looking at Jackson's home country to settle down. "England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada," Turner-Smith revealed.
People spoke to sources close to Turner-Smith and Jackson and conducted the interview in 2021.