Single Jodie Turner-Smith Appears Unbothered While Showing Off Abs in Italy After Joshua Jackson Divorce Bombshell — Photos
Jodie Turner-Smith looks single and ready to mingle!
The White Noise star, 37, showed off her toned midsection at Gucci's star-studded fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Monday, October 2, mere hours after reports surfaced that her three-year marriage to Joshua Jackson was over.
"OH @GUCCI!!!! what a chic and s--- start, @sabatods ❤️🔥 i’m proud to have witnessed it, especially with my gorgeous mother @hildaturnersmith by my side. scroll to see me proposition @ameliadimz for a #chickenshopdate 😸," Turner-Smith captioned the slew of photos shared to Instagram of herself rocking a grey denim crop top with a pair of matching baggy jeans.
"Not you dropping pics like you didn't just file for divorce😭," one person quipped in the comments section, while a second added, "Y'all sure fooled us into thinking you were one happy couple. 🤦🏾♀️."
"Baddie no matter what the divorce courts say 🔥🔥🔥," another wrote.
"This is iconic. News breaks of divorce, and she posting fire pics. I aspire to reach this level," a fourth applauded.
As OK! previously reported, the Without Remorse star recently filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek actor, 45, with whom she shares daughter Juno Rose, 3.
According to the court documents, Turner-Smith cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, with the date of separation listed as September 13. The model also filed for joint custody of their child.
The end of Turner-Smith's romance with The Affair star — whom she married in 2019 — comes as quite a shock, as the pair never shied away from showing off their loved-up relationship. "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," the striking beauty said of her husband in a 2021 interview. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."
Jackson even let the world know that Turner-Smith was the one who proposed to him. "She asked me, yeah, on New Year's Eve," he gushed of the special moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic," Jackson recalled. "We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."
The former teen star admitted he had no clue the big question was coming. "I did not know [she was going to propose]," he admitted sweetly. "But she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."