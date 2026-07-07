Joe Biden, 83, Relaxes on the Beach During July 4th Weekend After Wife Jill's Discouraging Update on His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: Photo

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Joe and Jill Biden celebrated July 4th by hanging out at the beach in the former president's home state of Delaware. The teacher, 75, shared a fun pic of the two on her Instagram page on Monday, July 6, proving the POTUS is in good spirits amid his cancer battle.

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Source: @drbiden/Instagram Joe and Jill Biden posed together at a Delaware beach.

"We hope you all had a wonderful Fourth of July weekend! 🇺🇸 Here’s to carrying a little of that holiday joy into the week ahead," she captioned the snapshot. Joe, 83, donned blue bathing suit trunks, hat, gray t-shirt and sunglasses as he posed alongside his wife.

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden announced his cancer spread to his bones in May 2025.

Jill kept it casual and classy in a pair of black leggings, navy shirt and dark shades as she waved a small American flag. The two took photos as they stood on the sand by the shoreline. On Independence Day, Joe paid tribute to America's 250th anniversary with a sweet photo of himself and Jill watching the fireworks. "Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of Americans signed their names to a piece of parchment and made a promise no nation had ever made before: that we’re all created equal," he wrote alongside the image.

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Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer Last Year

Source: MEGA Joe Biden underwent radiation therapy last year.

"We’re the only nation in history built not on ethnicity, or blood, or geography but on an idea. That’s always been what makes us exceptional. We chose that path 250 years ago but that’s where the work began, not where it ended," he continued. "Happy 250th birthday, America. Our story isn’t finished. Let’s keep writing it together." Joe was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer that spread to his bones in May 2025. The politician underwent radiation therapy in October 2025 and was also being treated with hormone therapy at the time.

Jill Biden Opened Up About Joe Biden's Health in a Candid Interview

Source: @today/YouTube Jill Biden spoke with Craig Melvin last month.