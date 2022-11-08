President Joe Biden Forgets The Name Of One Of The Maryland Democrats He Was Rallying For, Tells Hecklers They 'Look Crazy'
President Joe Biden made another mistake when he spoke to students at Bowie State University on Monday, November 7.
The politician, who turns 80 this month, seemed to forget one of the Maryland Democrats he was rallying for during his speech.
“And, of course, you got that next governor. What’s his name? Wes … Wes …” Biden said as the crowd held “Wes Moore” signs.
“Wes Moore!” Biden shouted once he saw the name. “The guy’s the real deal, man. He’s a combat veteran and a Rhodes Scholar. I’ve always worried about Rhodes Scholars, though. They’re so damn smart. I wonder about it, you know?”
The president also had to deal with some hecklers, but he clapped back saying, "You look crazy."
"You're a disgrace," they shouted at Biden.
“I tell you what, let him sing! Let the man sing,” Biden said. “Hey, man, don’t jump. You look crazy enough to jump."
As OK! previously reported, Biden has turned heads when he previously claimed he was a professor, despite never teaching a class.
“I spent more time with Xi Jinping of China than any world leader has. When I was vice president and when I was out of the office for four years and I was a professor, and now president,” Biden said.
After Biden left the White House, he was given the title Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, but according to Snopes, "this role was honorary."
Though Biden has made several cringey comments as of late, he recently told Jake Tapper there's nothing to worry about.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe replied.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"