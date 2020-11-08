Too cute! President-Elect Joe Biden celebrated his win by hugging his family on Saturday, November 7.

“11.07.20,” Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden captioned a polaroid of the politician with his grandchildren posted to Twitter.

Of course, people loved the sentimental snap. One person wrote, “I love this. Amazing to have a real family back in The White House! Congratulations,” while another echoed, “America’s Comeback Family.” A third added, “The world definitely feels lighter and brighter today. Huge collective exhale.”

The 26-year-old also shared a photo of Biden, 77, with his wife, Jill Biden, from many years ago. “They’ve come a long, long, way together,” she wrote.

HAVE POLITICIANS JOE BIDEN & MIKE PENCE HAD PLASTIC SURGERY? DOCTOR WEIGHS IN

Joe and Jill were on their backyard porch when they heard applause coming from inside their house, where their brood witnessed history and saw that he had won the 2020 presidential election, NBC News reported. Joe’s grandchildren reacted to the exciting news and told Joe, “Pop, Pop! We won!“

Biden has seven grandchildren, including Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy and Natalie.

Earlier in the day, Joe reacted to the milestone. “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” he said. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

For her part, Jill posted a photo of herself with her hubby, writing, “He will be a President for all of our families.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris — Joe’s running mate and the Vice President-Elect of the United States — shared her emotional reaction on Twitter. “We did it. We did, Joe,” Harris, 56, said over the phone to Joe, who will be the oldest president to take office at the age of 78 when he’s sworn in this January. “You’re going to be the next President of the United States.” In the clip, Harris couldn’t stop smiling while speaking with Joe.

CELEBS REACT TO JOE BIDEN & KAMALA HARRIS’ WIN: OBAMA, CHRISSY TEIGEN & MORE

Harris is both the first African American and the first Asian American woman to appear on a major party ticket. Now, she will also be the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to serve as Vice President.

As OK! previously reported, the former Vice President is set to become the 46th President of the United States after he defeated Donald Trump in the electoral college. However, Trump, 74, is still delusional that he won’t be in power anymore. Earlier in the day, he wrote, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” on Twitter.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” he added.