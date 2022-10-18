President Joe Biden Sparks Controversy After Spelling Out 'Dot' In Dot Com URL

Spelling B(iden)! President Joe Biden raised eyebrows this week after offering an impromptu spelling lesson while sharing a new government anti-fraud website aimed at preventing scams surrounding his administration’s new student loan relief plan, spelling out the word “dot” while reading the URL off a teleprompter.

On Monday, October 17, the Commander-in-Chief addressed a crowd in downtown Washington D.C., where he explained the logistics of the new initiative aimed at offering Americans earning a yearly salary of less than $125,000 up to $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness.