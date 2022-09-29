Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."

"I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad," she continued, this time using the correct title. "And that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way that the words suggest."