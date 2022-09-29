Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29.
The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country.
"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."
"I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad," she continued, this time using the correct title. "And that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way that the words suggest."
The slip-up quickly made her the subject of mockery, with many taking to Twitter to point out the embarrassing gaffe. "Kamala Harris in South Korea announces — they have formed an alliance with erm… North Korea," one user commented. "It’s just embarrassing now."
"Why did Kamala Harris just say the US now has an alliance with North Korea," another asked. "What happened to America’s 70+ year alliance with South Korea?"
A third drew a comparison between her mistake and President Joe Biden's recent flub, noting, "In the last 24 hours, Joe Biden called out for a dead person while giving a speech and Kamala Harris said at the DMZ that America has a special relationship with North Korea."
As OK! previously reported, Biden shocked a crowd when he called out for a recently deceased state representative who he believed to be present in the audience.
"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern, Senator [Mike] Braun, Senator [Cory] Booker, Representative Jackie — are you here?" he said while making a speech at a conference addressing food insecurity. "Where’s Jackie? — I think she was going to be here."
Indiana representative Jackie Walorski passed away in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, August 3. Also killed in the crash were two of her staffers, communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zachery Potts.