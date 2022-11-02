Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk explained while attending Financial Times’ Future of the Car conference, adding that if he were to purchase the platform, he “would reverse the perma-ban."

“But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans,” he added, referencing Twitter’s controversial co-founder and longtime CEO, who stepped down from his role last November.

CONTROVERSIAL BILLIONAIRE TWITTER CO-FOUNDER JACK DORSEY OUT AT SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT: 'COMPANY IS READY TO MOVE ON'

The former POTUS was initially given the Twitter boot shortly after the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, an official statement from the platform citing "the risk of further incitement of violence" as the catalyst behind their decision.