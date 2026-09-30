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Joe Biden, 83, Appears in Good Spirits in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley Amid 'Painful' Cancer Battle

Ashley and Joe Biden
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN / INSTAGRAM

Joe Biden smiled at an event with his daughter.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

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Ashley Biden shared a new snap of her father, 83-year-old Joe Biden, who appeared to be in good spirits as he struggles with prostate cancer.

The picture came in Ashley's September photo dump on Instagram.

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Ashley Biden Shared the Image in a September Photo Dump

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Photo of Ashley also shared a snap of Joe and Hunter at an event.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN / INSTAGRAM

Ashley Biden also shared a snap of Joe and Hunter Biden at an event.

In the photograph, Joe was all smiles in a presidential suit with an American flag lapel next to his daughter. Ashley, 45, appeared more casual in a gold vest with hoop earrings and sunglasses. It's unclear where the picture was taken.

Ashley, the daughter of Joe and Jill Biden, captioned the post, "FALLing in love with life again. September 2026." The photo dump also included pictures of her on the streets of New York City, shots of her hanging out with her family and dog and snaps from an event that Joe and Hunter Biden attended.

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Joe Continues to Struggle With Cancer

Photo of Joe Biden has been dealing with 'painful' cancer.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has been dealing with 'painful' cancer.

The pictures show a behind-the-scenes look at life with Joe as he battles prostate cancer. The former president was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic prostate cancer in May 2025, shortly after he left office.

At the time, his team revealed in a statement that the cancer was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

The cancer since metastasized to his bones. Hunter told the BBC that it was more painful than Joe lets on.

"It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects," he said. "It's really sad to watch. The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good."

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Joe Biden Continues to Make Public Appearances

Photo of Biden appeared at the 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden appeared at the 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero.

Despite the aggressive cancer, Joe has continued to make occasional public appearances.

In September 2026, he attended the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City and a Planned Parenthood gala in Delaware. There, he delivered a rousing speech and received the 2026 Sonia Schorr Sloan Service Award, named after his close friend and personal supporter.

He has occasionally appeared in public to needle Donald Trump as well. For example, in a June speech, he joked about Donald's failed attempt to clean up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

"What a loser," he memorably joked in the address.

Ashley Biden Posts Regular Updates With Joe

Photo of Ashley has been sharing pics with Joe in recent weeks.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN / INSTAGRAM

Ashley Biden has shared multiple photos with her dad over the past several weeks.

Ashley has taken to regularly posting updates with her father to Instagram in recent weeks, sharing pictures of herself and Joe relaxing on September 14 and August 31.

Ashley, a social worker and ethical fashion designer, keeps herself out of the political spotlight, especially compared to Hunter and Jill, who have made regular television and podcast appearances discussing their time in the White House and aspects about the Trump administration.

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