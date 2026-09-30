Joe Biden, 83, Appears in Good Spirits in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley Amid 'Painful' Cancer Battle

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Ashley Biden shared a new snap of her father, 83-year-old Joe Biden, who appeared to be in good spirits as he struggles with prostate cancer. The picture came in Ashley's September photo dump on Instagram.

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Ashley Biden Shared the Image in a September Photo Dump

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN / INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden also shared a snap of Joe and Hunter Biden at an event.

In the photograph, Joe was all smiles in a presidential suit with an American flag lapel next to his daughter. Ashley, 45, appeared more casual in a gold vest with hoop earrings and sunglasses. It's unclear where the picture was taken. Ashley, the daughter of Joe and Jill Biden, captioned the post, "FALLing in love with life again. September 2026." The photo dump also included pictures of her on the streets of New York City, shots of her hanging out with her family and dog and snaps from an event that Joe and Hunter Biden attended.

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Joe Continues to Struggle With Cancer

Source: MEGA Joe Biden has been dealing with 'painful' cancer.

The pictures show a behind-the-scenes look at life with Joe as he battles prostate cancer. The former president was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic prostate cancer in May 2025, shortly after he left office. At the time, his team revealed in a statement that the cancer was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management." The cancer since metastasized to his bones. Hunter told the BBC that it was more painful than Joe lets on. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects," he said. "It's really sad to watch. The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good."

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Joe Biden Continues to Make Public Appearances

Source: MEGA Joe Biden appeared at the 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero.

Despite the aggressive cancer, Joe has continued to make occasional public appearances. In September 2026, he attended the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City and a Planned Parenthood gala in Delaware. There, he delivered a rousing speech and received the 2026 Sonia Schorr Sloan Service Award, named after his close friend and personal supporter. He has occasionally appeared in public to needle Donald Trump as well. For example, in a June speech, he joked about Donald's failed attempt to clean up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. "What a loser," he memorably joked in the address.

Ashley Biden Posts Regular Updates With Joe

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN / INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden has shared multiple photos with her dad over the past several weeks.