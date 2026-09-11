Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden Unite at 9/11 Memorial in NYC: Photos

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Every living former president gathered in New York City for the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Joe Biden and Barack Obama were photographed paying their respects to the victims of the Twin Towers attacks at Ground Zero, sporting white ribbons in honor of the day.

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Source: AP Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton walked toward their seats.

Several of the former presidents also made statements on their social media, honoring the milestone anniversary. "Today, we are remembering those we lost that day, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We pray for their families," Obama wrote, in part. "And we hope Americans everywhere remember the true lesson of 9/11: that we can survive even our darkest days as long as we move forward as one nation and one people."

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Source: AP George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among the former presidents in attendance.

"Twenty-five years ago, the actions of an enemy revealed the spirit of the American people," Bush shared online, along with a painting of the moment he was told the second tower had been struck. "...May we always honor the precious lives stolen, and may God bless America." "We can’t erase the nightmare that so many have lived through and are still living with today, but we can support the people who have given and lost so much by treating one another with respect, in person and online, and recognizing that what we have in common is far more important than what divides us," Clinton noted in a statement. The last time the four former presidents gathered was for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Ill., earlier this summer.

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Source: AP George W. Bush entered the ceremony with Laura Bush and Joe Biden.

Many of them also paid their respects on Friday alongside their former first ladies. Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush each escorted their husbands hand-in-hand through the somber celebration. "Listen to those who were there, remember the people we lost, and carry forward the courage and resilience communities showed in the face of unimaginable loss," Hillary encouraged online. "That is how, individually and as a nation, we will never forget."

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Source: AP Rudy Giuliani was mayor during the attacks.

Notably absent was sitting President Donald Trump, who chose instead to pay his respects at a memorial ceremony held at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., with Melania Trump. "We salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon," the president said at the memorial, which he attended with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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Source: AP Zohran Mamdani was discouraged from attending the memorial.

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As the president spoke at the ceremony near Washington, D.C., Vice President J.D. Vance represented the current administration while sitting among every living former president. The annual ceremony has famously had a tradition of no political speeches since 2012, as the crowd hears from the families of victims and heroic first responders. The names of all 3,000 victims of the tragic attacks are always read throughout the ceremony by friends and family, interspersed with memories and anecdotes of fallen Americans.

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Source: AP Former Governor Andrew Cuomo waved to the crowd at Ground Zero.

"Throughout the ceremony, we will observe seven moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, the times of the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93, and to honor those who lost their lives to 9/11-related illness and injury in the years since," the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has said of the event. This year marked the first time with an additional moment of silence for those who have passed away due to related injuries or illnesses, according to Town & Country.

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Source: AP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was photographed attending the event.

Sitting New York representative and native New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also spotted among the crowd, with other notable New York politicians alongside her. Among the audience were current New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

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Source: AP The Trumps were notably missing from the ceremony as they attended a memorial at the Pentagon.

Rudy, who was mayor during the attacks, previously asked that Zohran, who is Muslim, decline to attend the annual ceremony. "Frankly, whatever he’d like to say, he doesn’t agree that September 11 was an Islamic terrorist attack on the United States of America,” he said on Newsmax almost a week prior. "Having lost friends there, and being very close to many of the families, it offends me that he’s coming."

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Source: AP J.D. Vance sat alongside several former presidents.