'Refreshed' Joe Biden Looks 'So Healthy' in Shocking Photo Alongside Wife Jill and Kandi Burruss During NYC Outing: 'That's Crazy!'
Looks like Joe Biden is thriving in life after the White House!
The former president made a surprise appearance in an Instagram post by singer and producer Kandi Burruss on March 23, alongside his wife, Jill Biden. The couple attended the opening night of the latest Broadway revival of Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.
In the snapshot, the trio was all smiles, dressed to impress for the evening. Kandi stunned in a black dress with a plunging neckline, paired with vintage-inspired hair.
Joe looked sharp in a black tuxedo, white button-down, and classic black bow tie, while Jill sparkled in an ash-blue boat-neck gown made of glittery fabric.
“Just two presidents in one photo. One ran the country, the other runs the room. 😂,” the "Do You Want To" singer joked in the caption.
Kandi, who co-produced the Shakespearean tragedy with her husband Todd Tucker, added, “An unforgettable moment with President @joebiden at @othellobway Opening Night!”
Fans couldn’t help but comment on Joe’s glowing appearance.
“He looks so refreshed. Life is good for the Bidens💯,” one person wrote.
“Wait, Joe looks so stress-free; that’s crazy!” another added.
“He looks good,” a third chimed in, while someone else gushed, “My president is looking so healthy 😍😍.”
Dr. Jill also shared a sweet rooftop photo of herself and Joe, captioning it, “Date night!” She later posted the same pic on her Instagram Stories, along with another snap of them arm in arm inside the theater, where the former president held up a Playbill.
The Bidens weren’t the only big names at the event, as Joe was also spotted with Denzel Washington, who plays the title role, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrays Iago, Othello’s manipulative lieutenant.
The two actors were still in their Marine Corps costumes when they posed for a picture with the former president and Othello’s Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon.
The Broadway production tells the story of a respected military general (played by Denzel) who falls victim to the schemes of his deceitful junior officer (Jake), who falsely accuses Othello’s wife of infidelity in a bid to climb the ranks.
Denzel even gave a short speech to the former president after the show in a clip posted by Broadway World, saying, “For us, just to have you here and to do our best for you tonight of all night. It's an honor and a privilege. And from the bottom of my heart for everyone else, we we just thank you. Not only for being here tonight but we thank you for your service.”
The former first couple's glamorous night out comes two months after Donald Trump succeeded Joe as president. Following the transition of power, Donald revealed that Joe had left him a “very nice letter” in the Oval Office.
"As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years,” Biden wrote, according to Fox News. “The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation."
He concluded, “May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding.”