or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of 'Doing Everything Possible' to Make His Transition to the White House 'Difficult'

Photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President-elect Donald Trump suggested President Joe Biden was trying to complicate his transition to the White House in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, January 6.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accuses biden doing everything make transition difficult
Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of trying to make the transition 'as difficult as possible.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes," he wrote.

"Fear not, these 'Orders' will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!" he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accuses biden doing everything make transition difficult
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's election win was certified on January 6.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump won the 2024 presidential election after running against both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris throughout his campaign.

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump told a crowd of supporters at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accuses biden doing everything make transition difficult
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Joe Biden shook hands at the oval office in November.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders," he claimed. "We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."

Trump's accusations against Biden come roughly two months after the pair was seen shaking hands at the oval office as they both talked about a peaceful transition of power.

Article continues below advertisement
biden new size
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden said he was 'looking forward to having a smooth transition.'

"Looking forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said at the time. "Can make sure you’re accommodated, give you what you need. Welcome."

"Thank you. Thank you very much," Trump replied. "Politics is tough and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that is so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe."

On Tuesday, January 6, Harris certified Trump's election win. The 78-year-old had 312 electoral votes, while the 60-year-old VP earned 226 votes.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.