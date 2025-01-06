Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of 'Doing Everything Possible' to Make His Transition to the White House 'Difficult'
President-elect Donald Trump suggested President Joe Biden was trying to complicate his transition to the White House in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, January 6.
"Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes," he wrote.
"Fear not, these 'Orders' will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!" he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Trump won the 2024 presidential election after running against both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris throughout his campaign.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump told a crowd of supporters at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders," he claimed. "We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
Trump's accusations against Biden come roughly two months after the pair was seen shaking hands at the oval office as they both talked about a peaceful transition of power.
"Looking forward to having a smooth transition," Biden said at the time. "Can make sure you’re accommodated, give you what you need. Welcome."
"Thank you. Thank you very much," Trump replied. "Politics is tough and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that is so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe."
On Tuesday, January 6, Harris certified Trump's election win. The 78-year-old had 312 electoral votes, while the 60-year-old VP earned 226 votes.