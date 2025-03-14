Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Admits Democrats 'Were Wrong' for Backing Joe Biden Despite Clear Signs of Cognitive Decline

The former mayor said his party should have held a primary last year rather than let Biden, 82, run for a second term.

"The progressive movement was strong when we were talking about things like health care that people needed, making college more affordable, higher minimum wage," he said. "Unfortunately, in 2024, we didn’t have that message bluntly."

Perino then asked, "Did you think President Biden was up to the job mentally?"

The former Democratic presidential candidate answered, "You know, I’m going to be confessional here, Dana. I, like so many other Democrats, wanted to believe, and we were wrong, and we should have been more critical."