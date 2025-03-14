or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Bill De Blasio
Politics

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Admits Democrats 'Were Wrong' for Backing Joe Biden Despite Clear Signs of Cognitive Decline

Composite photo of Bill de Blasio and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Bill de Blasio regrets backing Joe Biden.

By:

March 14 2025, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his regret over the Democratic Party's unwavering support for former President Joe Biden despite signs of his cognitive decline.

De Blasio appeared on Fox News where he spoke candidly with anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on America's Newsroom, shedding light on the party's misplaced optimism despite Biden's health and age.

former nyc mayor bill de blasio democrats wrong backing joe biden
Source: MEGA

Bill de Blasio said there were clear signs of Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

The former mayor said his party should have held a primary last year rather than let Biden, 82, run for a second term.

"The progressive movement was strong when we were talking about things like health care that people needed, making college more affordable, higher minimum wage," he said. "Unfortunately, in 2024, we didn’t have that message bluntly."

Perino then asked, "Did you think President Biden was up to the job mentally?"

The former Democratic presidential candidate answered, "You know, I’m going to be confessional here, Dana. I, like so many other Democrats, wanted to believe, and we were wrong, and we should have been more critical."

former nyc mayor bill de blasio democrats wrong backing joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is the oldest person to serve as president.

The Fox News host asked De Blasio, "Do you think you were lied to?"

"I don’t think I was lied to. I think it was magical thinking," the Democrat replied. "We wanted to believe what we wanted to believe. I think, sure, not everyone will agree. I think he did some very good things as president. But it was clear that he was not the same person towards the end of the term."

MORE ON:
Bill De Blasio

former nyc mayor bill de blasio democrats wrong backing joe biden
Source: MEGA

Bill de Blasio was the former mayor of New York City.

When de Blasio was asked about why Democrats supporting Biden until last summer, he revealed, "It hurt a lot."

"I think a lot of people felt betrayed," he explained. "But I am also saying all of us need to accept some responsibility because he did, in my view. He governed well on many levels, but he was not ready to continue for four more years. We should have just come to grips with that. I think if we had had an open process, if it was, 'Here’s an anointed candidate, but we actually had a process,' we would have had a stronger candidate."

former nyc mayor bill de blasio democrats wrong backing joe biden
Source: MEGA

Bill de Blasio said 'a lot of people felt betrayed.'

As OK! previously reported, former President Biden spent more time on vacation than any other president in modern U.S. history, with several insiders claiming the elderly politician needed ample rest throughout his term in office due to his health.

The former commander-in-chief spent a total of 577 days on vacation out of his 1,463 days in the White House.

The vacation time total for his final year didn't include the days he took after being diagnosed with COVID.

While dealing with health issues, Biden was not seen for a week before he eventually dropped out of the race against Donald Trump and handed it over to Vice President Kamala Harris.

