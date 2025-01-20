Joe Biden Confirms He Left Donald Trump a Letter Despite Past Feud

A long-standing tradition for outgoing presidents is to leave the incoming one a personal note, something that began when Ronald Reagan left a message for George H.W. Bush in 1989.

Although there was tension between the pair, Trump upheld the custom, writing a letter for Biden when he left the Oval Office in 2020. Although Biden never provided details as to what Trump said in the letter to him, he called the gesture “very generous.”

Aside from writing a letter, Biden spent some of his final moments as the commander-in-chief doing some last-minute pardons.