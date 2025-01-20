or
Joe Biden Confirms He Left Donald Trump a Letter Despite Past Feud

Photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Joe Biden left Donald Trump a letter despite their past feud.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Before Joe Biden left the White House, he confirmed he left a letter for incoming President Donald Trump.

Photo of Jill and Joe Biden
Joe Biden departed The White House as president on January 20.

A long-standing tradition for outgoing presidents is to leave the incoming one a personal note, something that began when Ronald Reagan left a message for George H.W. Bush in 1989.

Although there was tension between the pair, Trump upheld the custom, writing a letter for Biden when he left the Oval Office in 2020. Although Biden never provided details as to what Trump said in the letter to him, he called the gesture “very generous.”

Aside from writing a letter, Biden spent some of his final moments as the commander-in-chief doing some last-minute pardons.

Photo of Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Melania and Donald Trump arrived at The White House on January 20 and rode in a limousine with to the inauguration with Jill and Joe Biden.

As OK! reported, on January 20, Biden pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Biden explained he gave last-minute pardons due to Trump wanting to seek “revenge.”

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden shared in a statement on January 20 regarding his decision. “Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

The outgoing president acknowledged these pardons should “not be mistaken” to indicate the “individual engaged in any wrongdoing,” and their acceptance of the pardons should not be “misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

“Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” he added.

Photo of Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Donald Trump will become the 47th president on January 20.

Other than the letter, Biden upheld another tradition — riding in a limousine to the inauguration with Trump, something the latter refused to do when provided the opportunity in 2020. When the pair arrived at the Capitol for the inauguration, they were seen chatting. Former President Barack Obama, who also has had his share of issues with Trump over the years, was recently seen having a pleasant exchange with the incoming president at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Photo of Jill Biden and Joe Biden
Joe and Jill Biden were all smiles departing The White House on January 20.

As OK! shared, Trump posted a parody video of the exchange in which he mocked Kamala Harris.

A faux Trump was heard saying “anyone” could beat Harris, as well as claiming he heard she had fallen “off the wagon.” The fake audio of Obama in the clip had him stating he “knew” Trump would win due to Harris being “horrendous.”

As Trump officially becomes president again on January 20, he's promised to issue a ton of executive orders before the day is through.

