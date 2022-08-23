Live From The Oval Office: Joe Biden Installs Small, Gold-Framed TV Behind Resolute Desk In Major White House Renovation
With Joe Biden out of town, painters, carpenters, electricians and landscapers are heading towards the White House for some much-needed home improvements.
Marking his summer vacation that is a regular occurrence in the executive mansion, the President of the United States is currently spending some time between his homes in Delaware while his official residence undergoes a makeover.
Though Biden isn't planning any major updates to the Oval Office, unlike his last two predecessors during their August getaways, there will be an upgrade to the basement Situation Room, as well as new pavement for the driveway and a cleaning of the windows. Stone pavers will also be replaced and the South Lawn will be spruced up.
Perhaps Biden's best upgrade to the famed home will be the small, gold-framed TV that is being put up behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, according to CNN’s Kevin Liptak.
Making the changes to the 222-year-old White House is easier when the President is out of town, a preference Biden likely wasn't bothered by considering he has been open about how life in the White House can feel restrictive.
In fact, Biden has spent more than a quarter of his presidency in Delaware, where he maintains two properties. The 79-year-old spent the week prior on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where he was reportedly seen riding his bike down the sand.
And while the Democratic politician appears to be soaking up the last few weeks of summer, the same can't be said for the former President as he faces a heap of legal trouble.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': IVANKA TRUMP’S EMOTIONAL PLEA TO DONALD TO RETIRE, BEGS HIM TO NOT RUN FOR 2024
Donald Trump is at the center of several FBI investigations, one pertaining to the classified documents he potentially took from the Oval Office and brought to his Mar-a-Lago property — and things recently went from bad to worse for him after a judge unsealed the search warrants and inventory listed in connection to the FBI raid's of the embattled politician's office at his estate.
Authorities first broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion on Monday, August 8, and apparently left with around 20 boxes of everything from photos and handwritten notes to an executive grant for clemency for Roger Stone, per a leaked inventory list. The FBI is also said to have discovered four sets of Top Secret security clearance documents, as OK! reported.
Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act.