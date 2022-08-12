'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral.
“Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
“She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it.’ Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather. Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad," the insider reveals.
As OK! previously reported, 40-year-old Ivanka has the support of step-mom Melania who also hopes Donald doesn't run for president in 2024.
The leading ladies’ view has only been worsened in the last four days after the FBI raid on the former president’s office at their winter getaway in Palm Beach, Fla., OK! is told.
“Ivanka thinks the raid on their Mar-a-Lago home is just the start,” the insider adds. “As someone who has lived in D.C., and witnessed the viciousness of politics, Ivanka is convinced the establishment won’t rest until her dad is silenced."
“She just can’t keep upbeat about the prospect of a 2024 bid (for the White House), especially with all that is going on," the source says.
The decision on whether the former president will or won’t run has divided the family and even tore at the closeness with her dad, OK! has confirmed.
But in a sign Ivanka had soothed her tensions with her dad, she and husband Jared Kushner were spotted all smiles at a pro-am at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on July 28.
It was one of the first times both had been seen with their father in the wake of her deposition before the house panel investigating the deadly January 6 insurrection.
Before that, the former first daughter hadn’t been seen with her dad for a whopping 521 days, Radar reported.
At the time, OK! reported she and Jared were trying to “rehabilitate” their image.
The last time Ivanka was seen with Donald, prior to the funeral, was at a political rally in Georgia on January 4 of last year during the president’s last days in office.
The once inseparable pair had a “monumental fall-out,” an insider was quoted as saying.
The source told OK!: “As you can imagine the death of the children’s mom was a unifying moment for all of the children. Ivanka was back in the fold after being on the outs."
“But it did not take her long to become disenfranchised and even ostracized within the family because of the whole movement going on inside the family: the boys are pushing for a redux, while the women are not," the insider added.