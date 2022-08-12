'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024

Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral.

“Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.

“She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it.’ Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather. Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad," the insider reveals.

As OK! previously reported, 40-year-old Ivanka has the support of step-mom Melania who also hopes Donald doesn't run for president in 2024.