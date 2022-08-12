Judge Unseals Donald Trump Search Warrants As Embattled Politician Is Investigated For Espionage Act Violations

Despite vocalizing his support for releasing the documents, the former president was reportedly left feeling panicked after the FBI ransacked his home, terrified by thoughts that his friends and staffers could be wearing wires to spy on him.

"He has asked me and others, ‘Do you think our phones are tapped?’" an insider close to Trump recalled. "Given the sheer volume of investigations going on into the former president, I do not think he’s assuming anything is outside the realm of possibility."

"He’s talked about this seriously, but I know of one time when he made a joke that was something like, ‘Be careful what you say on the phone!’" the insider added.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the leaked inventory list. Other details of the search warrant were reported by Politico.