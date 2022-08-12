Judge Unseals Donald Trump Search Warrants As Embattled Politician Is Investigated For Espionage Act Violations
A judge ruled that the search warrants and inventory list connected to the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's personal office at Mar-a-Lago would be unsealed.
Authorities broke into the embattled former politician's office at the upscale resort on Monday, August 8, searching for classified documentation and other items potentially taken after Trump left the White House following the 2020 election.
A leaked inventory of what was supposedly confiscated from Mar-a-Lago stated the FBI took around 20 boxes from the controversial businessman's home, including photos, handwritten notes and an executive grant for clemency for Roger Stone.
'THE VIEW' COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REVEALS SHE BELIEVES 'DIVISIVE' DONALD TRUMP IS 'WHOLLY UNFIT TO BE IN OFFICE'
The agents also are said to have discovered four sets of Top Secret security clearance documents, three that were labeled as Secret and three others that were Confidential pieces of documentation.
The search warrant stated that Trump was under investigation by the FBI for potentially violating the Espionage Act. It also said they were investigating the father-of-five for "removal or destruction of records" and "obstruction of an investigation."
Trump's spokesperson Taylor Budovich insisted the search was "not just unprecedented, but but unnecessary -- and now they are leaking lies and innuendos to try to explain away the weaponization of government against their dominant political opponent. This is outrageous."
Trump and his legal team were previously given until 3 P.M. Friday afternoon to respond to the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the inventory and share the search warrant.
DONALD TRUMP'S FORMER PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM CLAIMS SHE WATCHED HIM 'RIP UP' & 'THROW OUT' DOCUMENTS
However, on Friday, the 76-year-old boldly claimed via social media that he supported the government releasing the potentially damning documentation.
"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years…"
Despite vocalizing his support for releasing the documents, the former president was reportedly left feeling panicked after the FBI ransacked his home, terrified by thoughts that his friends and staffers could be wearing wires to spy on him.
"He has asked me and others, ‘Do you think our phones are tapped?’" an insider close to Trump recalled. "Given the sheer volume of investigations going on into the former president, I do not think he’s assuming anything is outside the realm of possibility."
"He’s talked about this seriously, but I know of one time when he made a joke that was something like, ‘Be careful what you say on the phone!’" the insider added.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report the leaked inventory list. Other details of the search warrant were reported by Politico.