Joe Biden's Vacation Time Exposed: Politician Was Out of Office More Than Any U.S. President in Modern History
Joe Biden — who recently left the White House — was out a lot more often than people knew.
The Republican National Committee released data detailing Biden took more vacation time than any U.S. president in modern history. Specifically, he was out 577 of his 1,463 days in office, accounting for 39 percent of his presidency spent on vacation. The data also showed that after Biden was pressured to drop his re-election bid, being replaced with Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket, he took 43 out of 70 days off, which amounted to 61 percent of out of office time. During this period, he took 23 days off in a row from August 8 to September 2, 2024.
For comparison, Bill Clinton took 345 days off (12 percent of his presidency), Donald Trump had 381 days off in his first term (26 percent of his presidency) and Barack Obama 328 days off (11 percent of his presidency).
Aside from examining his vacation time related to other presidents, looking at it in comparison to most American citizens is staggering. The average worker in the U.S. gets 11 paid vacation days a year, meaning they would have to work 52 years to get as much time off as Biden did in his presidency.
Nicole Malliotakis, a republican Representative from Staten Island, N.Y., commented on Biden’s vacation time. “Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day?” she shared. “I’m not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little.”
As OK! covered, on July 21, Biden officially dropped out of the presidential race.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
Biden went on to discuss the “great progress” the country made under his leadership. "Today, America has the strongest economy in the world,” he shared. “We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today."
He added that the country also overcame a “once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”
“We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world," he added. “I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."