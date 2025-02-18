Joe Biden's Vacation Time Exposed: Politician Was Out of Office More Than Any U.S. President in Modern History

As OK! covered, on July 21, Biden officially dropped out of the presidential race.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Biden went on to discuss the “great progress” the country made under his leadership. "Today, America has the strongest economy in the world,” he shared. “We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today."