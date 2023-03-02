President Joe Biden Quips Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Amazing' After Republican Rep Blamed Him For Fentanyl Deaths
President Joe Biden isn't afraid of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia representative has refused to let up on her harsh criticism of the 80-year-old politician, most recently ripping him to shreds for his administration's alleged role in the fentanyl-related deaths of two young men.
On Wednesday, March 1, Biden sarcastically slammed the republican state rep to a room full of democrats while at a retreat in Baltimore, Maryland, joking, "Isn't she amazing?" in response to her latest remarks.
This comes shortly after Greene spoke with pro-life activist Rebecca Kiessling about the Biden administration's supposed failure to "secure the southern border," which they claimed led to the tragic July 2020 deaths of Kiessling's two sons.
"Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her sons' murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl," Greene tweeted alongside her video interview with Kiessling on Tuesday, February 28.
However, Biden clapped back at the allegations during the retreat, explaining the situation had nothing to do with the efforts of his administration, as Donald Trump was sitting POTUS at the time of their passing.
"She was very specific — I shouldn’t digress, probably — I read, she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons," he told the crowd on Wednesday. "Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration," he added with a short laugh.
- Joe Biden Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene By Making The Sign Of The Cross
- President Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Visiting Black Churches & Being An Activist In His Younger Years: 'No Evidence Of That Is True'
- President Joe Biden Makes Audience Cringe After Telling Creepy Story About A Nurse Who 'Whispered In His Ear': 'This Man Has Lost His Mind'
Despite Greene's clear slipup, Kiessling took Biden's chuckle very personally, accusing him of making fun of her and the loss of her children.
"This is how you speak about the death of my sons? Because a congresswoman misspoke? You mock the loss of my sons?" the conservative activist said in a video shared to Facebook following Biden's comments.
"How dare you. What is the matter with you?" she continued. "Almost every Democrat on the committee offered condolences, they at least had the decency to do that ... You can’t even do that? You have to mock my pain?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
New York Post reported the details of Kiessling's Facebook video. The Hill reported Biden's quip about Greene.