President Joe Biden Quips Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Amazing' After Republican Rep Blamed Him For Fentanyl Deaths 

President Joe Biden isn't afraid of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia representative has refused to let up on her harsh criticism of the 80-year-old politician, most recently ripping him to shreds for his administration's alleged role in the fentanyl-related deaths of two young men.

On Wednesday, March 1, Biden sarcastically slammed the republican state rep to a room full of democrats while at a retreat in Baltimore, Maryland, joking, "Isn't she amazing?" in response to her latest remarks.