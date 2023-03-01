President Joe Biden Makes Audience Cringe After Telling Creepy Story About A Nurse Who 'Whispered In His Ear': 'This Man Has Lost His Mind'

As OK! previously reported, while talking about Black History Month, his comments didn't sit well with others.

"History matters and Black history matters. I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know," he explained. "We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation."

"I may be a White boy, but I'm not stupid," he joked. "I know where the power is. You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine."