President Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Visiting Black Churches & Being An Activist In His Younger Years: 'No Evidence Of That Is True'
President Joe Biden is being called out once again. This time, people are accusing the president of lying about visiting Black churches and fighting segregation in his youth.
The 80-year-old spoke out about Black History Month and claimed after going to Catholic Mass every Sunday morning, he would then go to the local Black church to participate in their service.
"You know, I know most of those songs for a simple reason. As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the Civil Rights movement as a kid in high school – I used to go down to the Black church," he said, referring to hymns.
"I go to 7:30 Mass, I’m a practicing Catholic, then I’d go to 10 o’clock," he continued. "And then we’d sit and plan what we’re gonna do in terms of desegre — You think I’m joking? I’m not."
According to Fox News Digital, Biden's claims are "questionable."
In an old presidential speech from 1987, he said he was never a civil rights activist.
"During the '60s, I was, in fact, very concerned about the civil rights movement. I was not an activist. I worked at an all-Black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, in what they were feeling," he said at the time.
"But I was not out marching, I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else," he added.
Additionally, during Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, he claimed he used to "help organize anti-segregation protests at Union Baptist Church in Delaware." However, churchgoers said "that they didn’t recall Biden attending" the church.
People soon ran to Twitter to discuss how Biden is lying.
"Biden once again claims that he was ‘involved in the civil rights movement’ and that he’d ‘go down to the black church and plan what we’re gonna do in terms of desegregation.’ Literally none of that is true. All complete debunked lies," one person said, while another added, "His biggest tell when he lies is that he insists he isn't joking WHEN NO ONE ACCUSES HIM OF JOKING EVER."
A third person said, "At a Black History Month event, Biden reminisces about his time ‘in the civil rights movement as a kid,’ when he'd ‘go down to the Black church’ and "sit and plan what we're gonna do in terms desegregat—' There is absolutely no evidence any of that is true."
A fourth person simply stated, "LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE."