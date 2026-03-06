Michelle Obama Skips Jesse Jackson's Funeral Despite Facing Backlash for Missing Major Events With Husband Barack

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barack Obama delivered a eulogy at Jesse Jackson's memorial service.

The three liberal leaders were acknowledged by a speaker as they entered the service, which was held less than one month after the reverend's death at age 84 on February 17. "Put your hands together for the three presidents: President Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden, and the Southside's own, President Barack Obama," the emcee expressed. While Michelle wasn't by his side, Barack still delivered a confident eulogy at Jesse's service — and wasn't afraid to subtly shade Donald Trump in the process.

Barack Obama Delivers Eulogy at Jesse Jackson's Funeral as Wife Michelle Skips

Source: MEGA Barack Obama made a comment seemingly aimed at Donald Trump.

During his speech, Barack was met with loud cheers for the former U.S. commander-in-chief to run for "four more years" in office, despite already serving two terms as POTUS. In response, Barack quipped, "Nah, see I believe in the Constitution," an apparent snub of President Trump — who has speculated about running for a third term despite being ineligible to do so upon completion of his second term in office.

Michelle Obama Is Practicing 'the Art of Saying No'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama previously faced backlash for skipping Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration.

This isn't the first time Barack has flew solo to an important event. In January 2025, Michelle was scrutinized for skipping the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Later that same month, she was criticized for opting out of attending President Trump's second second inauguration. The former first lady responded to backlash during an episode of her "IMO" podcast, admitting: "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do." Revealing she was practicing the "art of saying no," Michelle noted, "It's a muscle that you have to build."

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama defended her decision to 'say no' and skip certain occasions.