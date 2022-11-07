President Joe Biden Drills Down On Renewable Energy Stance Following Row With Prominent West Virginia Lawmaker

To drill or not to drill, that is the question.

Just days after White House officials walked back President Joe Biden’s statements vouching for the closing of coal plants after sparking scathing backlash from a notable West Virginia lawmaker, it seems 46 is running yet another political drill surrounding his stance on renewable energy.

On Sunday, November 6, the Commander-in-Chief stopped by Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York, to campaign for the state’s controversial Democratic Governor, Kathy Hochul, when a member of the crowd yelled a question surrounding fracking and new drilling sites.