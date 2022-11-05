President Joe Biden Claims He Was A Professor After VP Role — But He Never Taught A Single Class
President Joe Biden claimed he was a professor after leaving his VP role in 2017, though he never taught a single class.
The politician, who turns 80 in November, slipped in the comment while speaking at the Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque about his student debt relief plan.
“I spent more time with Xi Jinping of China than any world leader has. When I was vice president and when I was out of the office for four years and I was a professor, and now president,” Biden said.
After Biden left the White House, he was given the title Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, but according to Snopes, "this role was honorary."
However, Biden made some money from the position, as he racked in $900,000, in addition to giving a dozen lectures and talks.
This isn't the first time Biden has messed up — earlier this week, he claimed his late son, Beau, died in Iraq when he actually passed away from cancer.
“They talk about inflation … inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” Biden said. “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.”
The president later corrected himself.
“My son, who died of stage 4 glioblastoma, the cost of those drugs was enormous,” Joe said.
Despite the recent mistakes, Joe made it clear that he is with it.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe replied.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"