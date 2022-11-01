President Joe Biden Reportedly Raised His Voice At Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Last Summer

It seems tensions between Russia and Ukraine haven’t been the only international strife lately: back in June, President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the United States’ continued financial support for the European nation amid its conflict with Russia.

Though the two leaders have spoken every time the United States offered financial military assistance to Ukraine, it seems their summer discussion quickly soured after Zelenskyy allegedly began rattling off a list of additional needs shortly after Biden shared that he had approved another $1 billion in aid.

Upon hearing Zelenskyy’s comments, Biden reportedly raised his voice, encouraging the leader to express a bit more appreciation toward the American people.