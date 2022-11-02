President Joe Biden Wrongly States His Son Beau Died In Iraq Again In Latest Speech
While giving a speech on Tuesday, November 1, President Joe Biden wrongly stated his late son, Beau, died while serving in Iraq — the second time he's made the false claim in the last few weeks.
The politician, who was in South Florida to discuss several issues, including inflation, Medicare and Social Security, got confused when talking about the Iraq War and what is currently happening in Ukraine.
“They talk about inflation … inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” Biden said. “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.”
Joe mentioned his son's death again while talking about the price of prescription drugs, but he then corrected himself about Beau's death.
“My son, who died of stage 4 glioblastoma, the cost of those drugs was enormous,” Joe said.
As OK! previously reported, Joe mentioned Beau died in Iraq in early October, but in reality, he passed away in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer.
“American soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division scaled that 1,800-foot cliff at night, caught the Germans by surprise, captured key positions, and broke through the German defense line at a pivotal point in the war,” the politician said. “Just imagine — I mean it sincerely — I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made.”
Beau passed away in May 2015 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., at the age of 46. Beau was previously deployed in Iraq, and Joe believes he developed brain cancer because of exposure to toxic burn pits throughout his time abroad.
Despite the blunder, Joe, who has yet to announce he's running again for office in 2024, believes he is well-equipped to be the leader of this country.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe replied.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"