President Joe Biden Slips Up, Addresses 'Congressional Black Caucus' Instead of Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Latest Gaffe-Filled Speech
Yikes! President Joe Biden praised the "Congressional Black Caucus" during a speech to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday, September 21.
While speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 46th Annual Gala, Biden, 80, made his latest blunder.
Prior to the mistake, the president gushed over gala award recipient Sister Norma Pimental, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: Feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers,” he said. “They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’”
“The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,” he added — but failed to correct himself.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on what happened.
One person wrote, "Even for Joe Biden @POTUS who is known for his gaffes his entire career - It has now become so bad that he is incompetent to hold any elected office," while another said, "Joe Biden is a feeble fool & clown. His mental state is a mess and there's no disguising it. Even with written cue cards he can't complete a d--- speech. @POTUS."
A third person added, "DEMENTIA Joe Biden praises wrong group during speech at Congressional Hispanic Caucus' annual gala."
Just two days earlier, Biden forgot to shake hands with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose known as Lula, but he managed to shake hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, who got on stage after the two leaders.
As usual, people were outraged at Biden, who is running for president again. One person wrote, "Idiot-in-chief!" while another said, "We are the laughing stock of the world right now with Biden in office."
Recently, Biden's rival Donald Trump spoke out and weighed in on if Biden is too old to be running for president.
"No, not for the reason of ‘old’ because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he’s incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," the businessman told Megyn Kelly. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t in the sharpest tack either."
However, Biden recently hit back at all the criticism he's received about his age.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”