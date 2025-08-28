Joe Biden's Speaking Tour Canceled as Concerns for His Health Mount: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Before Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, his camp arranged several speaking engagements for him in 2025. However, all but five appearances were reportedly canceled for the former president, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in May. In March, Biden, 82, presented at the National High School Model United Nations. The next month, he spoke at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled as well as at the Harvard Institute of Politics. He rounded out his appearances by speaking at two events in July, including the National Bar Association Gala and the Society of Human Resource Management Convention.

White House Officials Cancel Joe Biden's Appearance at Shipyard

White House officials canceled Joe Biden's visit to a Philadelphia shipyard in fear of the amount of steps he would have to climb.

Although Biden’s official cancer diagnosis was revealed this year, health concerns were so severe that gigs for the politician were canceled while he was still in office. In July 2023, Biden was slated to speak at the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel while touring a Philadelphia shipyard; however, White House officials put a stop to his appearance in fear of Biden taking a tumble. According to emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, officials canceled the engagement because of “how many steps were involved to get on the ship.”

Joe Biden Falls on Stage

Joe Biden fell on stage one month before White House officials canceled his trip to Philadelphia.

Just one month before the White House put a stop to Biden’s appearance at the shipyard, he attended the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where he fell on stage. The White House chalked up Biden’s tumble to tripping over a sandbag.

Former Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Shows Support for Joe Biden

Joe Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2025.

When then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about Biden’s age being a deterring factor of his ability to run the country, she shut down any concern for Biden’s health by referencing his accomplishments. “Look, we’ve been asked this question multiple times,” Jean-Pierre said. “And you have a president who — I just went through his Unity Agenda — what we’ve been able to do in a bipartisan way as it relates to issues that really matter to the American people — right? — the Cancer Moonshot, which is actually going to make a difference with people and family — Americans who have family members dealing with cancer. That is something that this president has been able to do.”

Joe Biden's Withdrawal From 2024 Election

Joe Biden withdrew from the election after a poor performance during the June 2024 debate against Donald Trump.