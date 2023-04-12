President Joe Biden Whisks Embattled Son Hunter Away To Ireland As Legal Drama Mounts
President Joe Biden appears to be keeping his son close by his side as the bombshell investigation into the 53-year-old's alleged tax crimes continue.
On Tuesday, April 11, the 80-year-old took Hunter, along with sister Valerie Biden Owens, on a four-day presidential getaway to Ireland as the country celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement — a peace treaty first signed in 1998.
Earlier this week, the Biden family was spotted leaving from Maryland aboard Air Force One and later arrived in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
When exiting the plane, Joe was seen speaking with reporters who asked him who was traveling with him. According to an outlet, the president told them, "Just two of my family members who haven’t been there before."
Throughout the four-day tour, the POTUS is scheduled to meet with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as and Irish President Michael Higgins. He is also set to speak to a crowd of students at a famed University.
"The president will have the opportunity to engage with the political parties of Northern Ireland before his speech [at Ulster University], and as we’ve said, he looks forward to continuing to engage them as we work to improve the lives and livelihoods of all communities there," U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby said of the trip.
The politician — who is the son of Irish-American mother Catherine Finnegan Biden — has regularly spoken of his own Irish heritage on past trips to the Emerald Isle.
"Like so many Americans of Irish heritage, I love Ireland and I was raised in a circumstance where you would have thought my whole family… you’d think they’d all lived in Ireland the last 60 years," he gushed of his love for the country at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon in 2022.
This comes as Hunter continues to face legal issues surrounding the contents of his famed "laptop from hell." As OK! previously reported, late last year, investigators admitted they had enough evidence to potentially charge the First Son with tax and gun possession related crimes.
However, Joe has repeatedly brushed off the idea that his son's rocky past is a liability to his 2024 run for president.
"I love my son, number one," he explained last year. "He fought an addiction problem and he overcame it, he wrote about it. And no, there is not a single thing that I've observed, at all, that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter."
Security spokesperson John Kirby's comments were reported by The Independent.
Fox News shared Biden's conversation with journalists after exiting Air Force One.