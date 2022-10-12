What Scandal? President Joe Biden Brushes Off Reports That Federal Investigators Have Enough Evidence To Charge Son Hunter
Joe Biden has finally addressed the scandal surrounding his son, Hunter Biden. During a Tuesday, October 11, interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the 46th President shrugged off reports regarding the federal probe into his 52-year-old son that could lead to him being charged with federal tax and gun crimes.
“Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” Joe told the news anchor.
“I’m confident that he is – what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him,” the former Vice President emphasized. “He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun – I didn’t know anything about it.”
“But turns out that when he made application to purchase a gun, what happened was he say... I guess you get asked – I don’t guess, you get asked a question, are you on drugs, or do use drugs? He said no,” Joe continued.
On Thursday, October 6, reports surfaced that federal investigators may have enough evidence to charge the political offspring for not properly reporting his overseas business income to the IRS and for lying about his drug use on a federal drug form.
Despite Joe maintaining that he didn't know "anything" about Hunter's recurring issues, according to a newly surfaced voicemail via Radar, the former Senator was aware of his son's relapse.
“It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal,” Biden said in the voicemail from 2018. “You gotta get some help. I know you don't know what to do, I don't either.”