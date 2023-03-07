Hunter Biden To Face Ex Lunden Roberts In Court After Demanding Lower Child Support Payments, Must Prove 'Substantial' Money Loss
Hunter Biden will need to appear in court if he wants to receive a decrease in his monthly child support payments for his daughter Navy Joan Roberts, whom he shares with former flame Lunden Roberts.
New plaintiffs revealed a timeline of dates Biden has to prove the "substantial material change" to his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income," which he claimed in a petition in September 2022, as OK! previously reported.
Roberts refused to even consider a re-negotiation of Biden’s monthly payments for the 4-year-old little girl.
Because of this, the exes will now fight it out in an open court, two-day bench trial come July, documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
Prior to the court date, the troubled son of President Joe Biden must submit precise financial records detailing his suffering bank account. He will later need to turn in a deposition in June — which will allow Roberts’ attorneys to question his suspicious businesses and skeptical overseas ventures.
Roberts’ lawyers will likely test the possibility of Biden’s decreased finances by bringing up the numerous paintings he has sold for up to $500,000 each.
Last time the estranged parents brought matters to court, Roberts came out victorious, as she won a $2.5 million settlement in 2019 — when she made Biden take a DNA test to prove he was the father of Navy, who he hardly acknowledges as his own.
The young girl is one of Biden’s five children, however, he has never publicly payed mind to the child — and neither has Navy’s grandparents, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
After Biden attempted to play pity and request lower child support payments, Roberts challenged her ex by petitioning to change her daughter’s name to "Navy Joan Biden" allegedly in an effort to "benefit from carrying the Biden Family name."
Biden won’t budge and opposed Navy taking his last name due to the potential "political warfare" it might provoke, additionally claiming it will dissolve the 4-year-old’s chance at a "peaceful existence."
Daily Mail obtained plaintiffs regarding Biden and Roberts July court case.