Biden Bank Records Reveal $3M Wire Transfer To Hunter — And Payouts Flowed To Family Members
A Chinese energy company reportedly transferred $3 million to an associate of Hunter Biden some time after father Joe Biden's term as Vice President with the Obama Administration ended.
Earlier this month, the Treasury Department released reports of the suspicious transactions to the Oversight Committee, who are planning to "follow the money trail" to see the extent, if there is any at all, of the current POTUS' involvement in the arrangement.
"After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates' business transactions," Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told an outlet concerning the ongoing investigation.
Comer noted the bank documents they'd been provided did confirm the $3 million wire transfer made to a company owned by a "Rob Walker," and that soon after that, "hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family" as well.
"We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family's business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat," he continued.
Added Comer, "If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance."
Following finally receiving the bank records from the Treasury Department, Comer subpoenaed Bank of America for "all financial records" from the past 14 years from three of Hunter's business associates on Sunday, March 12.
- President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
- President Joe Biden Trashed For Promoting 'Super Real, Totally Not Fake' Letter From Little Girl Asking Him To 'Fix' Gender Wage Gap
- 'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Criticizes President Joe Biden For Constantly Blaming Emerging Problems On Donald Trump
On Monday, March 13, Comer appeared on Fox News, claiming the reports from the Treasury Department also implicated a specific Biden family member.
"The Walker account started transferring money into three different Biden family members accounts, including a new Biden family member that’s never before been identified as someone being involved in the influence peddling scheme," he told Fox host Sean Hannity, but did not disclose the identity of the new person mentioned in the documents.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
DailyMail reported Comer's exclusive statement on the suspicious wire transfers.