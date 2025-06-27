'I've Changed a Lot': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Giudice 'Hopeful' Donald Trump Will Pardon Him After 'Serving Time' in Prison

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice ’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice , spoke exclusively to OK! about convincing Donald Trump to let him come back to America. “I’m asking for a pardon because I want the opportunity to return to the United States and be with my four daughters — not just through FaceTime or for special events, but truly be part of their lives,” Joe, 53, shared. “I served my time, I’ve taken full responsibility for everything, and I’ve worked hard to move forward. I came to America when I was a baby — it’s the only home I’ve ever known.”

As for why he feels Donald should give him a pardon, he noted the president has “always stood for second chances and doing what’s right, especially for people who paid their debt.” “I believe he knows the importance of family, loyalty and fighting for the people you love,” the famous reality TV dad shared, adding his daughters were “stripped of having their father around during some of the most important years of their childhood, and that’s something you can’t ever get back."

"They didn’t deserve that. I just want to be there for them the way a father should be, and I hope President Trump sees that and gives us that chance," he stated.