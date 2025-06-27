'I've Changed a Lot': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Giudice 'Hopeful' Donald Trump Will Pardon Him After 'Serving Time' in Prison
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, spoke exclusively to OK! about convincing Donald Trump to let him come back to America. “I’m asking for a pardon because I want the opportunity to return to the United States and be with my four daughters — not just through FaceTime or for special events, but truly be part of their lives,” Joe, 53, shared. “I served my time, I’ve taken full responsibility for everything, and I’ve worked hard to move forward. I came to America when I was a baby — it’s the only home I’ve ever known.”
Donald Trump Has Always Stood for 'Doing What's Right'
As for why he feels Donald should give him a pardon, he noted the president has “always stood for second chances and doing what’s right, especially for people who paid their debt.” “I believe he knows the importance of family, loyalty and fighting for the people you love,” the famous reality TV dad shared, adding his daughters were “stripped of having their father around during some of the most important years of their childhood, and that’s something you can’t ever get back."
"They didn’t deserve that. I just want to be there for them the way a father should be, and I hope President Trump sees that and gives us that chance," he stated.
'It's Never Too Late to Ask For Help'
Joe admitted seeing Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, get pardoned by Donald gave him “hope,” as he “saw them get a second chance” and now, he’s “hoping for mercy and a fresh start.” “I didn’t formally request a pardon during his last term, though I should have,” Joe shared of keeping quiet when Donald was first in office from 2017 to 2021. “At the time, things were very uncertain, and I didn’t have the same kind of support or legal guidance that I do now. I also thought I could possibly return on my own through legal appeals, but that hasn’t worked out. I’m taking the right steps now because it’s never too late to ask for help.”
Teresa Giudice 'Would Support' a Pardon
Joe believes Teresa “would support the idea” of him being pardoned, “especially for the sake of our daughters.” “Whatever happened between us personally, we both care deeply about our kids, and I know she understands how important it is for them to have both parents involved,” he elaborated, touching upon their split. “She had a good relationship with President Trump and could absolutely be an advocate if needed.”
'I've Changed a Lot'
While Joe noted he doesn’t have a “direct number” to Donald, he said he’s “working on certified letters and emails" to him.
“I’ve changed a lot since all this happened,” Joe concluded. “I’ve built a life outside the U.S., but my heart is still with my family and the country I was raised in. I’m asking for a second chance — not just for me, but for my daughters. I hope President Trump sees the man I am today and gives me the opportunity to come home.”
Joe was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence. He currently resides in the Bahamas.