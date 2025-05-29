'It Feels So Good': Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump and Released From Prison

In the previous social media slide, Savannah praised her dad for looking "jacked" post-prison. She picked the patriarch up from Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., so that they could drive home to Nashville, Tenn. Todd instructed his daughter to "feel [his] muscles," which she admitted were "hard."

While the father-daughter duo was in Florida, the youngest Chrisley, Grayson, 19, picked up his mom from Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

"My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two and a half years," Savannah told an outlet. "I got here at I think it was 2 a.m. last night. I have not gone to sleep, I did not bring any clothes with me, I did not bring a toothbrush with me, I brought absolutely nothing with me because I’m just a daughter who wants to take my dad home with me."