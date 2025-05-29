'It Feels So Good': Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump and Released From Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley reunited for the first time in three years after serving time in separate prisons.
The reality TV couple shared a sweet moment after they were released on Wednesday, May 28, just one day after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Savannah Chrisley, 27, posted a photo of her parents sitting in chairs across from each other. Their faces could not be seen, as the image was shot from the waist down. The Instagram Story featured a sticker that read, "Reunited and it feels so good!"
Julie, 52, held an iPhone as she cozied up in gray sweatpants and New Balance sneakers. Todd, 56, donned a black long-sleeve shirt and pants.
Todd Chrisley Looks 'Jacked' After 3 Years in Prison
In the previous social media slide, Savannah praised her dad for looking "jacked" post-prison. She picked the patriarch up from Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., so that they could drive home to Nashville, Tenn. Todd instructed his daughter to "feel [his] muscles," which she admitted were "hard."
While the father-daughter duo was in Florida, the youngest Chrisley, Grayson, 19, picked up his mom from Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
"My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two and a half years," Savannah told an outlet. "I got here at I think it was 2 a.m. last night. I have not gone to sleep, I did not bring any clothes with me, I did not bring a toothbrush with me, I brought absolutely nothing with me because I’m just a daughter who wants to take my dad home with me."
President Trump Pardons Julie and Todd Chrisley
President Trump offered the reality TV stars full pardons from their bank fraud and tax evasion crimes on Tuesday, May 27. He personally called Grayson and Savannah to break the news.
"It’s a terrible thing," he said at the time, "but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."
He continued, "They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing."
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Her Parents' Pardon
Savannah expressed her gratitude in a statement to a publication after the pardon was announced.
"For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home," she said. "This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."
She added, "I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process. Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right."