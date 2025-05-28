Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out After Donald Trump Pardons His Parents Todd and Julie: 'Praise God'
Grayson Chrisley is feeling beyond thankful.
Following Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday, May 27, that he granted a full pardon to Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, their 19-year-old son broke his silence with a powerful message.
“PRAISE GOD!!!! Thank you, Mr President, for bringing my family back,” Grayson wrote on Instagram.
He reposted a story from Special Assistant and Communications Advisor Margo Martin, who shared the big news about his parents’ release.
In another post, Grayson added a clip of the commander-in-chief on the phone with the Chrisley family delivering the news. Alongside the video, he captioned it, “Trump knows best.”
Todd and Julie were originally indicted in August 2019 and later sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud. They’ve been fighting their convictions ever since.
Julie had her appeal granted at first due to a lack of evidence, while Todd’s conviction held. A different judge later stepped in and ruled that Julie’s original punishment would still stand. The couple’s sentences were then reduced in September 2023.
Margo also posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing Donald calling Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s daughter, to give her the big news himself.
Sitting at his desk, the president told her, “Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. We'll try getting it done tomorrow… I don't know them. But give them my regards. And wish them a good life.”
He added, “Well, they were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I'm hearing.”
Savannah, now 27, who stepped up to care for her siblings, Grayson and 12-year-old Chloe, after their parents’ sentencing, couldn’t hold back her emotions when she heard the news — right as she was “walking into Sam’s Club.”
“Both my parents are coming home,” she shared. “I could not be more grateful.”
Later, Savannah posted another update and admitted her whole family was “freaking out over here.”
"I have shed so many tears," she said. “ [The president] notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don't believe it's real.”
She also said they were getting the house ready.
“[We’re] getting some clothes together [and] getting their room put together upstairs,” Savannah shared. “I’m just speechless. I just can’t thank you guys enough for sticking with my family and loving us and supporting us... It still doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t. I’m freaking out, so I’m going to go and prepare to pick up my parents. My parents get to start their lives over!”
She ended her video with a smile, saying, “It’s time to go get mom and dad.”
Their brother Chase, 28, also shared his excitement on Instagram, writing that he’s “extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration.”
He followed it up with another Story, posting, “Thank you, Mr. President!!” alongside a photo of him and Grayson rocking “Make America Great Again” hats.
According to People, the couple’s release will be followed by a new Lifetime docuseries. The show promises to “expose the raw truth of their lives — past and present — and the reality is far different from what audiences have seen before.”
No release date has been set yet. The series was initially not expected to feature Todd and Julie.