Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out After Donald Trump Pardons His Parents Todd and Julie: 'Praise God'

Following Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday, May 27, that he granted a full pardon to Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, their 19-year-old son broke his silence with a powerful message.

“PRAISE GOD!!!! Thank you, Mr President, for bringing my family back,” Grayson wrote on Instagram.

He reposted a story from Special Assistant and Communications Advisor Margo Martin, who shared the big news about his parents’ release.