Teresa Giudice Reveals If She Could Coexist With 'RHONJ' Stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs as Casting Rumors Swirl: 'Never Say Never'

Sept. 11 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Could Teresa Giudice Mend Relationships on 'RHONJ?'

When Jeff Lewis brought up test filming for RHONJ, Teresa responded, “Does the professor ever take the test?”



Teresa was also asked if she could ever co-exist with Margaret, Melissa, and Joe, Teresa said, “Never say never.” Gia added, “I think everyone can co-exist.” #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/CMkrUByrk7 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@hellodrama_) September 11, 2025 Source: @hellodrama_/X Jeff Lewis asked Teresa Giudice if fans will see her on Season 15 of 'RHONJ.'

“I think it’s possible that you could mend some of these relationships, and selfishly, as a viewer, I would love to see that,” Jeff began telling her. “I also just love when you were one big happy family.” Gia agreed with Jeff, acknowledging viewers “would want to see that” because it’s “been going on for so long” they want to “see some sort of resolution.” Jeff then directly asked Teresa if this means we could see her on Season 15 of RHONJ, noting he heard test shooting took place.

Teresa Giudice Addresses Her Future on 'RHONJ'

Source: @melissagorga/Instagram Teresa Giudice said 'never say never' when asked if she could coexist with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

“I mean, does a professor ever take the test?” Teresa began by addressing the test shooting. “Hello, you’re friends with Andy Cohen. Ask him. At the end of the day, Bravo makes the decision. That’s who we’re waiting for. So they have to say what they want.” Jeff pushed Teresa further, asking her if she thinks there’s a world where she could coexist with Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs, all of whom reportedly took part in the test filming and have issues with Teresa. “Never say never,” Teresa replied.

Will Teresa Giudice Reach Out to Her Enemies?

Source: MEGA Gia Giudice said everyone could coexist with one another on 'RHONJ' if they put 'their big girl panties on.'

While Gia feels everyone could coexist by “putting their big girl panties on” and being “mature,” Teresa said they would have to not “talk about the past” and “move forward.” When Jeff asked her if she would take the initiative to reach out and try to make the first move, Teresa said, “We’ll see what happens.” “But then if you vent and then I vent, then we both have to vent, and I feel like that’s gonna be a clusterf---,” she added. “I really do.”

Teresa Giudice Recently Addressed 'RHONJ' Test Filming Rumors

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice doesn't seem to believe test filming for 'RHONJ' took place.