Teresa Giudice Reveals If She Could Coexist With 'RHONJ' Stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs as Casting Rumors Swirl: 'Never Say Never'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice appeared on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, where they discussed what the future of the Bravo show looks like.
As OK! reported, test filming occurred for the show, but Teresa was left out.
Could Teresa Giudice Mend Relationships on 'RHONJ?'
“I think it’s possible that you could mend some of these relationships, and selfishly, as a viewer, I would love to see that,” Jeff began telling her. “I also just love when you were one big happy family.”
Gia agreed with Jeff, acknowledging viewers “would want to see that” because it’s “been going on for so long” they want to “see some sort of resolution.”
Jeff then directly asked Teresa if this means we could see her on Season 15 of RHONJ, noting he heard test shooting took place.
Teresa Giudice Addresses Her Future on 'RHONJ'
“I mean, does a professor ever take the test?” Teresa began by addressing the test shooting. “Hello, you’re friends with Andy Cohen. Ask him. At the end of the day, Bravo makes the decision. That’s who we’re waiting for. So they have to say what they want.”
Jeff pushed Teresa further, asking her if she thinks there’s a world where she could coexist with Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs, all of whom reportedly took part in the test filming and have issues with Teresa.
“Never say never,” Teresa replied.
Will Teresa Giudice Reach Out to Her Enemies?
While Gia feels everyone could coexist by “putting their big girl panties on” and being “mature,” Teresa said they would have to not “talk about the past” and “move forward.”
When Jeff asked her if she would take the initiative to reach out and try to make the first move, Teresa said, “We’ll see what happens.”
“But then if you vent and then I vent, then we both have to vent, and I feel like that’s gonna be a clusterf---,” she added. “I really do.”
Teresa Giudice Recently Addressed 'RHONJ' Test Filming Rumors
When appearing on a red carpet recently, Teresa addressed the reports that test filming occurred.
“Obviously they’re not because if they were filming, then it would actually be out there, so it’s just speculation and people putting out stories out there,” she dished to a media outlet.
“If they were actually filming, then there would be… pictures out there, correct?” she asked. The long-standing reality star advised fans they “can’t believe anything” they read “unless Bravo is saying it.”